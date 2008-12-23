At $200k, Tech Exec Outspends Wife's $53k Weekly Budget

Last week we told you about the spendy Swedish countess, Marie Douglas-David, who drops $53K a week on herself. Now that story was clearly leaked by the camp of her pissed-off rich older hubby, United Technologies chairman George David, whom she’s fighting now in divorce court. But never underestimate a Swede! She’s back in the press looking positively thrifty in a story about her hubby’s big city budget: $200K a week.



So, um, what the heck does $200k a week get you these days? (Probably a lot more than it did last month, if you play your cards right.)

NY Post: George’s weekly expenses include $23,660 for the couple’s three homes – a penthouse at 740 Park Ave., a weekend retreat in Sagaponack, LI, and a home in Avon, Conn.

Marie is living in – and wants to keep – the 10,000-square-foot penthouse, which cost $26 million when it was purchased and is now valued at $48.7 million.

George’s other weekly expenses include charities ($18,042), cash advances and credit cards for Marie ($10,336), travel ($7,491), entertainment ($7,125), clothing ($2,500), restaurants and food ($1,773) and car service ($1,695).

…$95,943 a week to own and operate the 90-foot Rambler [yacht]

… $863 a week on books, magazines and newspapers

It remains to be seen whether she scores the more than $43 mil agreed to in her postnup Considering that he has $329 million in total assets, she might have a very good chance.

If you want to follow the story closely check out the Hartford Courant which seems to be the most on top fo the breaking George divorce news.

