At $125 Million, Zagat Would Be Google's 10th Biggest Buy Ever

Photo: Angermann via Flickr

Google paid $125 million to buy restaurant guide company Zagat, says the Wall Street Journal.That’s exactly how much the company said it was worth about 11 years ago — and quite a lot less than the $200 million it was trying to shop itself around for in 2008.



But it’s still a pretty big bite for Google. In fact, it would be the company’s 10th largest acquisition ever, right after On2 for $133 million, and social-gaming company Slide, which cost $179 million a year ago and was just shut down.

And it’s way more than the $50 million Google reportedly spent for Android — probably its best buy ever.

