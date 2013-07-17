The 15 Worst Movie Knock-Offs Ever Made

Kyle Russell
pacific rim atlantic rim

Last week Twitter went crazy over a SyFy Channel made-for-TV movie called “Sharknado.”

The film was made by a small studio known as The Asylum.

Known for making extremely campy science-fiction and horror films involving monsters and aliens, the studio also makes knock-offs of blockbuster films, or “mockbusters,” for companies like Redbox and Netflix.

Due to the way movies are released after they’re in theatres, Redbox and Netflix aren’t able to add them to their selections right away. To capitalise on the release of blockbusters while they’re still fresh in the public’s minds, the companies will order one of Asylum’s similar-sounding movies in the hopes that people will be fooled.

These movies aren’t just inspired by similar films. They often have titles that border on copyright infringement and are marketed with posters close enough to the original big-budget films that those who don’t follow movie releases closely can be tricked into renting or downloading them.

Atlantic Rim

Here's the trailer for 'Atlantic Rim.'

The Day the Earth Stopped

Here's the trailer for 'The Day the Earth Stopped.'

Jack the Giant Killer

Here's the trailer for 'Jack the Giant Killer.'

Transmorphers

Here's the trailer for 'Transmorphers.'

AE: Apocalypse Earth

Here's the trailers for 'Apocalypse Earth.'

Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies

Here's the trailer for 'Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies.'

Battle of Los Angeles

Here's the trailer for 'Battle of Los Angeles.'

Almighty Thor

Here's the trailer for 'Almighty Thor.'

Paranormal Entity

Here's the trailer for 'Paranormal Entity.'

American Warships

Here's the trailer for 'American Warships.'

Bikini Spring Break

Here's the trailer for 'Bikini Spring Break.'

Here's the trailer for 'Clash of the Empires.'

Alien Origin

Here's the trailer for 'Alien Origin.'

Princess of Mars

While originally made to knock-off James Cameron's 'Avatar' (it even claimed to inspire the movie), 'Princess of Mars' takes its story from the same series of books that inspired last year's flop from Disney, 'John Carter.' Here's the trailer.

The Land That Time Forgot

Here's the trailer for 'The Land That Time Forgot.'

