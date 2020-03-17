The ASX is ready to follow Wall Street's worst day since 1987, as stimulus measures miss the mark

A frenzied trader in the pit during the 1987 crash.

Markets are again tumbling with the ASX posting its worst single day since 1987 on Monday.

It forewarned of a similar bloodbath on Wall Street overnight, with indices plunging north of 12% and the worst day as the Dow Jones had its worst day since the 1987 stock market crash.

It puts the ASX in an interesting predictment on Tuesday, opening up intially with a 1% gain in the first ten minutes of trade.

The wrong sort of records are being broken all over the place.

On Monday, 9.7% was wiped off the ASX 200, its worst day since the 1987 crash, pushing it ever deeper into a bear market – its quickest on record.

The ASX only preempted a bloodbath on Wall Street, with nearly 3,000 points or 13% wiped off the Dow Jones, in its own worst session since ’87. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 weren’t far behind, plummeting 12.32% and 11.98% apiece, as a US Federal Reserve stimulus package, made up of a 1% rate cut and a $US700 billion ($1.13 trillion) expansion of its QE program, failed to soothe market fears.

“The Fed has thrown most its weight behind this move, offering almost everything it has to give, which raises the inevitable question – if this doesn’t work, what will?” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, told Business Insider.

Much of that bloodbath seems to have been anticipated with the local market jumping 1% in the first ten minutes of trade. How long it can cling into the green remains unknown, however, with almost any fall sure to plunge the ASX below the 5,000 point mark for the first time in almost four years, as it recoils from its record high set less than three weeks ago.

While there have been good days and bad since then, the trend is certainly down, characterised by wild single day swings of up to 10% in any direction. Such volatility and fear, unseen since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis has been too much for some to keep up with.

“Biggest stock market rise in history yesterday!” US President Trump tweeted last week.

BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY YESTERDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Since then, the market has also had its biggest falls, more than obliterating those temporary gains and, indeed, all of those made last year. With recession fears now well and truly live in Australia and abroad, more stimulus measures are likely on their way.

In the meantime, the only question is: how low can we go?

