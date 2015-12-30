ASX SURGES AGAIN: Everything you need to know

For the ninth session in a row, Australia’s ASX 200 has finished higher.
Here’s Wednesday’s final scoreboard.
- ASX 200 5319.90 , 52.56 , 1.00%
- All Ords 5366.40 , 50.82 , 0.96%
- AUD/USD 0.7293 , -0.0001 , -0.01%
Aside from the All Ordinaries gold index which slid 1.94%, all sectors finished in the black with strong gains across financials, energy, industrials, telecommunications and healthcare underpinning the index throughout.
Here’s how each individual sector performed during the session.
- A-REITS 0.36%
- CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 0.86%
- CONSUMER STAPLES 0.47%
- ENERGY 1.39%
- FINANCIALS 1.17%
- HEALTHCARE 1.41%
- INDUSTRIALS 1.12%
- INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 0.90%
- MATERIALS 0.15%
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS 1.33%
- UTILITIES 0.59%
- ALL ORDS GOLD INDEX -1.94%
At nine, the winning streak for the index is now the longest since early February this year, helping the index trim its yearly decline to 1.68%.
From the recent low of 4909.6 struck on December 15, the index has now rallied by 8.36% in just nine sessions.
Clearly, those banking on a substantial “Santa Rally” taking place have been rewarded.
With the index now down only 1.68% year to date, the only question investors will now be asking themselves – aside from how they will spend New Year’s Eve – is whether the index will be able to finish the year in the black.
Although it’s still unlikely, on current form it cannot be ruled out.
