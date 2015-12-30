ASX SURGES AGAIN: Everything you need to know

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

For the ninth session in a row, Australia’s ASX 200 has finished higher.

Here’s Wednesday’s final scoreboard.

ASX 200 5319.90 , 52.56 , 1.00%

5319.90 , 52.56 , 1.00% All Ords 5366.40 , 50.82 , 0.96%

5366.40 , 50.82 , 0.96% AUD/USD 0.7293 , -0.0001 , -0.01%

Aside from the All Ordinaries gold index which slid 1.94%, all sectors finished in the black with strong gains across financials, energy, industrials, telecommunications and healthcare underpinning the index throughout.

Here’s how each individual sector performed during the session.

A-REITS 0.36%

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 0.86%

CONSUMER STAPLES 0.47%

ENERGY 1.39%

FINANCIALS 1.17%

HEALTHCARE 1.41%

INDUSTRIALS 1.12%

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 0.90%

MATERIALS 0.15%

TELECOMMUNICATIONS 1.33%

UTILITIES 0.59%

ALL ORDS GOLD INDEX -1.94%

At nine, the winning streak for the index is now the longest since early February this year, helping the index trim its yearly decline to 1.68%.

From the recent low of 4909.6 struck on December 15, the index has now rallied by 8.36% in just nine sessions.

Clearly, those banking on a substantial “Santa Rally” taking place have been rewarded.

ASX 200 Hourly Chart Source: Investing.com

With the index now down only 1.68% year to date, the only question investors will now be asking themselves – aside from how they will spend New Year’s Eve – is whether the index will be able to finish the year in the black.

Although it’s still unlikely, on current form it cannot be ruled out.

