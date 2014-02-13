ASX Profit Is Up 10.8%: Here's Where It Makes Its Money

The ASX has posted a 10.8% rise in profit to $189.6 million in the 6 months to 31 December, with revenues up across the business.

CEO Elmer Funke Kupper today reported that operating revenue grew 8.0% to $329.3 million on “improved global economic conditions and an uplift in listings activity in Australia”.

“All major ASX business lines increased revenue year-on-year for the first time since the global financial crisis,” he said.

From the ASX’s investor presentation:

The ASX reported a total of 110 floats in the 2013 calendar year and 26 in December alone, including Dick Smith Holdings, Veda and Nine Entertainment.

