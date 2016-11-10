Here are the ASX-listed companies with US exposure

Donald Trump along and wife Melania. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Australia has a lot of companies that either have business in, or sell to, the US.

Building materials company James Hardie de 80% of its revenue from the US, Mayne Pharma 85%, bionic ear inventor Cochlear 40%, blood products company CSL also 40%, and two-thirds for poker machine maker Aristocrat Leisure.

The prospect of high trade barriers under a Donald Trump presidency would benefit those with businesses on the ground in the US.

But those selling to America, and paid in US dollars, will potentially lose out if the US currency weakens under Trump.

“The prospect of higher trade barriers should be positive for those with US-based operations,” says Credit Suisse in a note to clients.

“After all competition should diminish as trade barriers rise.

“Meanwhile, a potentially weaker US dollar, consistent with more policy uncertainty and greater indebtedness, could be negative for companies repatriating US dollar earnings.”

But a weaker US dollar and continued uncertainty in the northern hemisphere should be a positive for Australian commodity stocks.

“We expect the relative certainty of solid activity in China will be more highly valued by Australian investors,” says Credit Suisse.

“The larger commodity companies should be less vulnerable to an increase in trade barriers for the US.”

Credit Suisse continues to hold BHP, Rio Tinto and South 32 in its long portfolio.

Here are the ASX-listed companies with exposure to the US dollar and sensitive to changes in US trade policy:

