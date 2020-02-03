The ASX is set to suffer its worst day of the year amid the coronavirus crisis, as negative economic growth looms

The coronavirus outbreak has spread to the stock market. (Photo by Oliver Haynes, via Getty Images)

Around 110 points or 1.55% was wiped off the ASX 200 on Monday in the first fifteen minutes of trading on Monday amid Wuhan coronavirus fears.

It comes after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg acknowledged the economic fallout from the coronavirus, combined with the bushfires, would be “signficant”.

Speaking to the ABC’s Insiders program, Frydenberg wouldn’t rule out a quarter of economic negative growth, or guarantee the government’s budget surplus.

The stock market looks set for its worst day in 2020 as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak worsens.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has plunged around 110 points or 1.55% in the first ten minutes of trading on Monday, in line with futures trading after the government acknowledged the one-two combo of both the coronavirus and bushfires would be “significant”.

“There are things that we can control and things we can’t control. When it comes to the outbreak of the virus, when it comes to the fires, when it comes to the floods, when it comes to the trade tensions between the United States and China, we can’t control these factors,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC’s Insiders program.

The Australian economy is remarkably resilient. As I told @David_Speers on @InsidersABC this morning, with the Budget back in balance for the first time in 11 years, the Coalition’s disciplined economic management means we can respond to the economic challenges we face. pic.twitter.com/a0wufPHHPB — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) February 2, 2020

While those various factors have each landed a hit on Australia’s economy, two in particular loom large. The impact of Australia’s bushfire disaster and the ongoing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus is yet to be quantified, although analysts and economists have speculated both will run into the billions of dollars, shaving a fraction of a per cent from Australia’s already weakened economy.

“The key point here is that you’ll see direct impacts, so trade, tourism, [and] students. You’ll [also] see indirect impacts,” Frydenberg said, noting the latter two sectors are worth about $16 billion.

Last week, investment bank UBS identified Australian stocks like Treasury Wine, gaming giant Star, airlines Qantas and Virgin, and travel agents Flight Centre, Webjet, Corporate Travel and others as being particularly vulnerable.

With the exemption of Australian residents, those with permanent residency status, and their family members, the government announced on Saturday it would implement a nationwide two-week ban on visitors from China.

The move will only exacerbate the suffering the education and tourism sectors were expected to endure, deepening the prospects of negative growth. On Sunday, in response, Frydenberg wouldn’t rule out a quarter of economic contraction or the forfeiture of a budget surplus.

The full economic impact, unlikely to be unknown for months, could put the government under more pressure to spend big in its May budget.

