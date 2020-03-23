The ASX has just plunged 8% in as many minutes as the government begins to force some businesses to shut their doors

The ASX before the opening bell. (Dmitry FeoktistovTASS via Getty Images)

The ASX fell 8%, in just the first eight minutes of trade on Monday.

It comes after both the New South Wales and Victorian state governments announced shutdowns of non-essential services, with the Australian government introducing strict new measures of its own.

Certain businesses such as pubs, clubs, cinemas, casinos and sports and entertainment venues will be required to close indefinitely from Monday.

The local sharemarket looks shakier by the day.

After New South Wales and Victoria — the country’s two biggest state economies — revealed over the weekend they would begin shutting down non-essential services, the Federal Government announced strict measures of its own on places “where people congregate”.

The ASX plummeted more than 8% in as many minutes when trading opened on Monday morning, as investors continue to sell out of the share market, with Wall Street closing 4.5% lower on Friday.

On Sunday, both states announced on Sunday they would implement ‘comprehensive’ shutdowns over the next 48 hours, with only essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, petrol stations, freight and logistics services, and home delivery spared. Victoria meanwhile will close schools from Tuesday with New South Wales set to follow.

The Federal Government soon made an announcement of its own, forcing pubs, clubs, cinemas, casinos, sports and entertainment venues to close at midday on Monday. Cafes and restaurants meanwhile are to only be allowed to operate takeaway services to limit avenues for potential transmission of the coronavirus.

The decision has major ramifications for many businesses that could be forced to shut down indefinitely as governments at all levels attempt to contain the outbreak.

The Federal Government had last week tried to stave off fears of a national lockdown, as in countries like Italy and Spain, but Australia now appears to have little choice as it tries to avoid the worst-case scenario.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that investors are looking jumpy.

