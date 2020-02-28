The Australian sharemarket is again in freefall as the coronavirus wipes more than $200 billion in one week

Photo: Getty Images

As the Australian sharemarket plunges yet again on Friday, the ASX 200 is hovering around correction territory — the technical term for when a market is down more than 10% — after six days of sell-offs.

It plunged more than 3% in early trade, having already fallen 7% off its record high set just last week, before lifting slightly.

US equity markets have already entered a correction with the S&P 500 suffering its quickest fall in history.

It’s a bloodbath out there.

Last Friday, equity markets woke up to the growing magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak, sending markets on a rollercoaster that has seen hundreds of billions of value evaporate globally as investors sold swiftly and suddenly.

On Thursday, the ASX lost another 0.75%, taking the total five-day loss to $170 billion and sending the local market 7.5% down from its record high just one week earlier. And it’s just getting worse. On Friday, it plunged more than 3.2% in just the first 10 minutes of trade, taking it into official ‘correction’ territory — defined as a movement of more than 10% — before lifting slightly minutes later. Friday’s selling takes the market’s total losses since last Friday to over $200 billion.

The early losers appear to be some of Australia’s largest stocks including the Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie Group, miner BHP, and biotech giant CSL, all down more than 3% in early trade. The ASX’s new technology index meanwhile, which was only launched this week has already lost 14%.

Quite the start for the ASX All Tech Index. Only started trading on Monday and already down 14.1% #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/o2cFY1axkh — David Scutt (@Scutty) February 27, 2020

Australia’s market has not been alone, with it following the lead of the US markets overnight with all the major indices down around 4.5%. The US S&P500, considered the bellwether of Wall Street, is down more than 10% since last Friday — its quickest fall in history — while the Dow Jones has suffered some of its biggest one-day losses this week, at least in terms of total points.

This is the S&P 500's fastest ever 10% decline from a record high, says Deutsche Bank's Torsten Slok. Just 6 trading sessions. pic.twitter.com/Sgndibp2J0 — Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) February 27, 2020

With Scott Morrison suggesting Australia is already considering the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic before the World Health Organisation (WHO) does so, the market could well go lower still.

