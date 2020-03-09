The ASX 200 fell a massive 7.3% today, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and a collapse in the oil price

AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Signs of stress in funding markets and fears a wave of defaults triggered by the coronavirus outbreak are hitting sentiment towards the big banks, as global equity markets reeled following a collapse in the oil price.

A dramatic drop in the oil price sparked a sharp fall in share prices on Monday, smashing energy stocks hardest, but financial institutions were also in the firing line, as investors fret over the risks to banks from the economic fallout of the virus.

Westpac shares plummeted 8.6 per cent to $19.52, ANZ Bank shares plunged 8.5 per cent $20.27, National Australia Bank dropped 8.5 per cent to $20.14, and Commonwealth Bank fell 6.5 per cent to $69.15. The ASX 200 fell 7.3 per cent 5760.6 points, its second biggest single-day percentage point fall on record.

While share prices across the board were smashed, there is a fear the banks are exposed to virus fallout on several fronts, including weaker revenue, higher bad debt costs and pressure on interest margins.

There are also signs of stress in some of the markets that influence bank funding costs, as investors grow more worried about taking on credit risk at a time of global turmoil.

ANZ Bank head of Australian economics David Plank said bank margins would be squeezed by a widening gap between three-month overnight index swaps, which reflect market expectations on the RBA’s cash rate, and the bank bill swap rate, an inter-bank lending market. Mr Plank said this spread had widened to 25 basis points, compared with lows of 11 basis points about six months ago.

That 14 basis points does not sound like much, but that’s margin pressure on the banks,” Mr Plank said. “If spreads keep widening it could impact some borrowing rates.”

Mr Plank said it was not surprising this spread had widened given the extreme volatility of the last week, but the RBA would likely be watching the issue.

“We’ve seen some signs of stress in the last week, as spreads widen. The gap between the cash rate and where banks fund themselves has widened, and that’s a bit of an issue,” Mr Plank said.

Managing director of White Funds Management, Angus Gluskie, said all sectors were being hit because investors were “taking money off the table.” For banks specifically, there was a fear of more business loans going sour as the economy stalled.

“In the short-term, you can see very good reasons why this would impact on the travel and leisure sectors. If there were greater stoppages and shut downs across the economy then you see that flow through into other businesses,” he said.

Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu said banks would be exposed to fallout from the virus as it weighed on consumer spending and as margins were also crunched by falling interest rates.

“There’s now a little bit more worry about this demand shock here in Australia, and globally,” she said. “The longer it drags on, the more impact it will have on the economy,” Ms Liu said.

Even so, Ms Liu said central banks and governments were working to restore confidence, and there cold be “a V-shaped recovery” once there was confirmation the virus had been contained.

Bell Potter analyst TS Lim said banks with greater exposure to small and medium enterprises could bear more of the brunt from rising bad debts, while slower economic growth would also mean less credit growth for the sector. “It’s going to hit income and expenses,” Mr Lim said.

Issuance of new bank wholesale debt also slowed sharply last month, after a flurry of borrowing by the local banks on global markets in January. Credit expert Phil Bayley, principal of ADCM Services, said Australia’s banks had raised just $2.6 billion in overseas markets in February, down from $21.5 billion in January.

There are also signs investors are growing more nervous about the risk of default by large corporate borrowers, as measured by financial instruments known as credit default swaps.

Mr Bayley said the iTraxx index, a gauge of credit risk for 25 large Australian bond issuers, had increased in recent weeks, though it remained lower than in January last year. “On a relative basis, it’s not that bad,” Mr Bayley said.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

