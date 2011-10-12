Asus Put On A Wacky Show To Introduce Its Newest MacBook Air Clone

Dylan Love
asus launch event

Photo: Dylan Love

Asus has announced the Zenbook, its newest line of laptops.We were in attendance for the press event, and we learned that Asus chairman Jonney Shih cares about two things — releasing awesome computers and putting on a hell of a show.

What follows are pictures of this ritzy event. If you’re simply interested in the details on the new computer, here they are:

  • It’s available starting tomorrow, October 12
  • It’s one of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen, just 3 milimeters thick at its thinnest point
  • Prices range from $999 to $1,499, a price that includes a sleeve and USB Ethernet adaptor
  • If you put your Zenbook to “sleep,” it resumes within two seconds of starting up
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 7+ hours of battery

Enough on the tech specs. Check out some pictures of this swanky event.

Lots of snacks and drinks before the event

Waiting for it to start -- it's a little sparse now, but it got full quickly

Strangely, the event begins with a Taiwanese dancer performing to a Bach concerto

And here's the man we're here to see -- Jonney Shih, chairman of Asus

He couldn't be prouder to introduce the Asus Zenbook

An assistant comes on stage with 4 Zenbooks and a bottle of water for Shih

The assistant turns on all 4 computers in the time it takes Shih to drink his water. Pretty cool

Shih gives us a demo of the sound -- nice classical music fills the room

Tom Kilroy, Vice President of Intel, takes the stage and the two engage in a pretty cheesy conversation about how happy they are with the partnership that led to the Zenbook

Shih seemed most proud when he announced the price -- it's wildly affordable compared to other high-end laptops

Time for the hands-on

We loved the Zenbook's shiny body

And it really, really blew us away with how thin it is

USB ports and power cable

Headphone jack and card reader

People really seemed to love it

What's the Zenbook up against?

