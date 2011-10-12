Asus Put On A Wacky Show To Introduce Its Newest MacBook Air Clone

Photo: Dylan Love

Asus has announced the Zenbook, its newest line of laptops.We were in attendance for the press event, and we learned that Asus chairman Jonney Shih cares about two things — releasing awesome computers and putting on a hell of a show.



What follows are pictures of this ritzy event. If you’re simply interested in the details on the new computer, here they are:

It’s available starting tomorrow, October 12

It’s one of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen, just 3 milimeters thick at its thinnest point

Prices range from $999 to $1,499, a price that includes a sleeve and USB Ethernet adaptor

If you put your Zenbook to “sleep,” it resumes within two seconds of starting up

4 GB of RAM

7+ hours of battery

Enough on the tech specs. Check out some pictures of this swanky event.

