Asus Put On A Wacky Show To Introduce Its Newest MacBook Air Clone

Photo: Dylan Love
Asus has announced the Zenbook, its newest line of laptops.We were in attendance for the press event, and we learned that Asus chairman Jonney Shih cares about two things — releasing awesome computers and putting on a hell of a show.
What follows are pictures of this ritzy event. If you’re simply interested in the details on the new computer, here they are:
- It’s available starting tomorrow, October 12
- It’s one of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen, just 3 milimeters thick at its thinnest point
- Prices range from $999 to $1,499, a price that includes a sleeve and USB Ethernet adaptor
- If you put your Zenbook to “sleep,” it resumes within two seconds of starting up
- 4 GB of RAM
- 7+ hours of battery
Enough on the tech specs. Check out some pictures of this swanky event.
Tom Kilroy, Vice President of Intel, takes the stage and the two engage in a pretty cheesy conversation about how happy they are with the partnership that led to the Zenbook
Shih seemed most proud when he announced the price -- it's wildly affordable compared to other high-end laptops
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.