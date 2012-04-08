Asus Will Fix The Transformer Prime's GPS Issues...With A Hardware Add-On?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Asus plans to fix reported GPS issues with its Transformer Prime tablet by releasing a hardware kit for users to add to their devices, reports All Things D.Details are sketchy until the company makes its official announcement on April 16, but we know users will be able to register for the add-on through the Asus website on that day.



It’ll take about two weeks for the add-on to ship after registration.

