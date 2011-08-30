The Asus "Ultrabooks" Will Start At $200 Less Than The MacBook Air

Photo: Dylan Love

Asus is set to announce five or more Ultrabooks, priced from $799 to $1,999, in an effort to compete with the MacBook Air.But they’ve got some problems to solve first, writes Financial Times’s Robin Kwong.



Asus chief executive Jerry Shen is shooting for 40% of the consumer notebook PC market, but that will be tricky. He said, “The CPU for Ultrabooks is very powerful, so there is a heat problem that is very difficult to resolve.”

Shen also has concerns about the supply chain. He estimates that Asus will be able to make about 200,000 Ultrabooks per month. Compare this to the 1 million notebooks that they shipped per month earlier this year.

