Brutal: Court Filings Reveal Asus's Best Android Tablet Only Had 2,000 Pre-Orders

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Here’s some disappointing news about our favourite Android tablet on the market right now.Paid Content reports that a lawsuit by toy maker Hasbro against Asus reveals the Asus Transformer Prime tablet only received 2,000 pre-orders before it went on sale. As of last month, only 80,000 had been shipped to retailers. (That’s shipped, not sold.)



Let’s compare that to the new iPad. Apple says it sold 3 million new iPads in its first weekend beginning March 16.

