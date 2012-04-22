Asus Has A New, Super-Powerful Tablet That Won't Bust Your Wallet (And It's Pretty Good)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Transformer Prime from Asus is my favourite Android tablet at the moment.No contest.



It’s likely Asus knows it has a winner on its hands — despite reports of poor sales — which is is why we have a new, budget-friendly version of the Prime.

The Transformer Pad is the newest tablet from Asus, and it has many of the same benefits as its more powerful older brother: a zippy NVIDIA processor, the latest and greatest version of Android (called Ice Cream Sandwich), and an optional keyboard dock that turns the tablet into a netbook.

The downside: the lower cost means lower quality materials. Unlike the heavy-duty metallic Transformer Prime, the Transformer Pad has a cheap-feeling plastic body. That’s kind of a bummer. Part of what made the Transformer Prime so great was it’s fantastic build quality.

But if you can get past the plastic, the Transformer Pad isn’t a bad choice for an Android tablet, especially at $379 for the 16 GB model. Keep reading for the full photo review.

