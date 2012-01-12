Ice Cream Sandwich For The Original Transformer Tablet Arrives Next Month

Photo: Google

Asus won’t be releasing an Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade for its Transformer tablets until sometime in early February, reports Android Police.Asus’s Singapore Facebook page had mistakenly said the update would be arriving this week, but the company has since retracted the statement.



Despite the mistake, Transformer users will still probably have Ice Cream Sandwich before any other Android tablet users.

