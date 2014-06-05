This Android Smartphone Turns Into A Tablet You Can Use As A Giant Phone

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a tablet, Asus thinks it’s solved your problem.

The PadFone X, which will be available on AT&T in the coming weeks, is an Android smartphone that comes with its own accompanying tablet.

The catch, however, is that you can’t use the tablet without plugging the smartphone into its back.

The tablet portion is essentially a shell for the smartphone.

As its name implies, the PadFone X is meant to be a smartphone and tablet in one device — not separate. The result is a somewhat bulky combination that provides a generally mediocre overall experience.

That being said, the PadFone does have its benefits. You pay one price — $US199.99 on a two-year contract with AT&T — and get the benefits of a phone when you need it and a tablet when you want it.

You also don’t have to worry about scouting out a Wi-Fi network to use the tablet if you’re already using AT&T’s data.

Here’s a quick look at what it’s like using the PadFone X.

The smartphone slides into a slot in the back of the tablet.

Once you slide it in, the tablet powers on.

The phone is literally being used to power the tablet, which means you can make phone calls with it.

Or send text messages.

The PadFone X is slated to hit AT&T stores later this month. Stay tuned for our full review.

