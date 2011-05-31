We're Guessing This "Padfone" Tablet Will Be A Dud

Photo: Asus

Asus on Monday officially unveiled its tablet/phone hybrid device, the Padfone, at Computex in Taiwan.The Padfone is a 10.1-inch tablet that docks with a 4.3-inch phone on the back, allowing you to transfer your activity between the two devices.



It’s a lot like Motorola’s webtop dock concept with the Motorola Atrix, except you dock your phone with a tablet instead of laptop. But unlike the Atrix, both the tablet and phone are fully functional when not linked together.

Our snap reaction is the Padfone will suffer the same setback as the Atrix. Both the tablet and phone sound promising separately, but it’s highly unlikely people will want to splurge on both in order to unlock the full functionality. It’s a dud in the making.

There’s not much detail beyond that though. Pricing, release date, and Android versions are still up in the air.

