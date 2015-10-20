ASUS could be working on its own version of Microsoft's HoloLens

ASUS could be planning to launch an augmented reality headset that uses the Windows Holographic operating system. The headset would directly compete against Microsoft’s HoloLens, which will go on sale sometime around the end of 2016.

In response to a question from CNET about the company’s plans, ASUS chairman Jonney Shih said that he is “still evaluating” a move into augmented reality. “Wait and see,” Shih said.

Terry Myerson, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Windows and Devices, told CNET that “everything we’re doing in hardware, we do with the mind of how [to] grow the Windows ecosystem. That is why we’re investing to create a category.”

Microsoft is going to open up its Windows Holographic platform, which will mean that normal Windows 10 apps can made into holograms. That’s going to be opened up to Microsoft’s hardware partners, too. Microsoft has a tricky relationship with its hardware partners, which was triggered in part due to the launch of the new Surface Book laptop.

If augmented reality takes off — and it may well — the technology could see a revolution occur in how we use computers. “When my kids can’t put the Minecraft on HoloLens down,” Myerson said, “we know it’s ready.”

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft’s other hardware partners to about future plans to launch a device running Windows Holographic. We will update the post when we hear back.

