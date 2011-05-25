Suddenly, This Honeycomb Tablet Is Selling Like Crazy

Honeycomb tablets are hitting the market at an accelerating pace. But initial estimates show most aren’t selling very well.



The Asus Eee Pad Transformer seems to be the exception.

Unlike it’s other Honeycomb rivals, The Eee Pad is priced at a sweet $400 starting point. That’s $100 cheaper than the cheapest iPad.

The Eee Pad has sold out from Best Buy and any other retailer that carries it.

Let this be a lesson to other Honeycomb tablet manufacturers: Don’t get cocky. Start pricing your tablets to sell and get the marketshare now. Otherwise, the iPad will continue to stomp all over you.

[Via Phandroid]

