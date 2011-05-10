More Evidence That The iPad Is Just Destroying Netbooks

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Asus, the maker of the popular Eee netbook PC, shipped just 350,000 of them in April, sources tell DigiTimes.This is just more evidence that the iPad and other tablets are just obliterating the netbook category, which was for several years one of the fastest-growing PC categories.



Asus plans to fight back with a “killer” new version of the Eee (good luck) and with a super-cheap version priced under $199 (smarter).

Of course this has implications beyond netbook makers: Microsoft’s earnings took a hit from lower than expected PC sales and Intel’s future depends on moving on beyond the PC and into mobile devices like phones and tablets.

