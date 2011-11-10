Asus Just Made The Fastest Tablet You Can Buy This Year

Photo: Asus

Asus announced today the Eee Pad Transformer Prime, a new Honeycomb device that will be the first tablet available with a quad-core processor.The Eee Pad Prime will start at $499 for the 32 GB model and should be available by the end of the year.



It’s also one of the thinnest Honeycomb tablets we’ve seen so far at just 0.33 inches thick. For perspective, that’s about as thin as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Asus says the Eee Pad Prime will get a free over the update to Ice Cream Sandwich as soon as the new OS is available.

Other key specs:

8 MP camera that records 1080p HD video

NVIDIA Tegra 3 quad-core processor

Up to 12 hours of battery life

32 GB or 64 GB internal storage with Micro SD card slot

Optional keyboard dock

