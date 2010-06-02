Meet Asus's iPad Wannabe, The Eee Pad

Less than a day after Apple announced iPad sales topped 2 million in 2 months, Taiwanese company AsusTek unveiled its own tablet, the Eee Pad.



The Eee Pad goes on sale in the first quarter of the 2011. It will run on Windows 7 OS and will be priced between $399 and $449, the Wall Street Journal reports. It runs on an Intel Core 2 Duo chip, and it supports Adobe Flash. It will be available in 10 and 12 inch models.

Asus announced plans for an App Store for its tablet computers, too. We doubt developers will flock to build apps for this thing.

Asus introduced the Eee Pad just before the start of Computex, a major computing conference kicking off in Taipai. Other computer makers are also presenting tablet computers, none of which look too promising.

We haven’t seen or played with any of these iPad rivals, but we are sceptical that Windows on a tablet will deliver. HP bought Palm to power its tablets after testing Windows on its Slate, so there must be a few bugs.

Regardless of performance, we think the Eee Pad is horribly named. iPad is still a terrible name. Throwing out a derivative name, Eee Pad — which we don’t know how pronounce from just reading it — is a bad idea. If you tell your friends you are buying an Eee Pad instead of an iPad, they will laugh at you.

And if you are a parent and you buy your son or daughter an Eee Pad, your kid will be sad.

