Asus Announces An Absurdly Large 7-Inch Android Phone

Asus announced a new Android phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, the Fonepad.It has a 7-inch display, which is the same size as popular tablets like the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HD.



It’s bizarre. It’s confusing. And you’d probably look pretty odd holding this thing up to you face to make calls.

But it exists.

There’s no word on a launch date or pricing for the U.S. In fact, it seems like the Fonepad may only launch overseas.

By the way, this isn’t the only absurdly large phone announced at MWC this week. Some international models of Samsung’s 8-inch Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet will be able to make calls too. Crazy.

