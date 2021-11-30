Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott’s offer to pay for his funeral

A memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer

The family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their son’s funeral.

Scott had previously offered to pay the funeral costs for each of the people who died at the show.

Blount’s father has since sued Scott over the concert, where 10 people died in a crowd surge.

The family of the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy rejected Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the boy’s funeral, according to letters obtained by Insider.

Ezra Blount, 9, became trapped in the crowd surge at Houston’s Astroworld Festival earlier this month and later died after spending days in a medically induced coma.

Scott had previously offered to pay for funeral costs for all 10 people who died at his show in November.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Scott’s lawyer Daniel Petrocelli wrote to the Blount family.

“Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son,” Petrocelli said.

In response, the Blount family reportedly rejected the offer.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard said.

Scott’s legal team also reached out to Hilliard and the Blount family requesting an in-person meeting, Rolling Stone reported. That offer was also declined by the family.

“With all due respect, no. This isn’t a photo-op story here. This is a ‘who’s responsible and why’ type of investigation. And he’s on the shortlist,” Hilliard reportedly wrote back to Scott.

Blount’s father, Treston Blount, has filed a $US1 ($AU1) million lawsuit against Scott and the event’s organizers.