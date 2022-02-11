Astroworld victim’s family say Kanye West is ‘ridiculous’ for asking Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish and Ye. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The family of the youngest Astroworld victim criticized Ye’s recent Instagram post.

In the post, Ye demanded an apology from Billie Eilish for dissing Travis Scott, which she denied.

Grandparents of an Astroworld victim Bernon and Tericia Blount called West’s demands “ridiculous” and “idiotic.”

The grandparents of Astroworld’s youngest victim told Rolling Stone that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “ridiculous” for demanding that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott.

Earlier this week, Eilish stopped a show on her “Happier Than Ever” tour in Atlanta after seeing a fan in distress. In a video published by TMZ, Eilish can be heard telling the audience, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” which various media outlets took to be a pointed remark towards Scott’s Astroworld Festival performance last year where a crowd surge during the event killed 10 and injured hundreds.

Following this, Ye posted a screenshot of an Instagram post that claimed Eilish was dissing the rapper and in the caption demanded the “Bad Guy” singer apologize to Scott or he wouldn’t perform at Coachella.

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The grandparents of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who lost his life after sustaining injuries during the Astroworld tragedy last year, told Rolling Stone that Ye should be praising Eilish not criticizing her.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” Ezra’s grandfather Bernon Blount said. “That’s crazy that he wants someone to apologize for putting the welfare of someone else before their profits. That’s someone who needed their asthma pump. They could have lost their life, right then. This world is twisted, and we have to stop doing this.”

Tericia Blount said of Ye’s comments: “I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous. She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

She added: “I totally commend Billie Eilish for having that decency about her. I think what she did was wonderful, and I would love to tell her myself how brilliant and awesome she is for doing so.”

Less than two hours after Ye’s post, Eilish commented: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Travis Scott performs during the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

Scott received criticism last year for continuing his performance at the Astroworld festival, in Houston Texas after multiple fans had pleaded to stop the concert, according to eyewitnesses and videos that were taken at the event.

Scott’s lawyer has said that Scott was unaware that the concert had been declared a “mass casualty” event until after his performance. The rapper has since given refunds to everyone who bought tickets to the Astroworld concert on November 5, and offered to pay the funeral costs for the families of the people who died at the event.

The family of Ezra Blount rejected Scott’s offer and have filed a lawsuit against Scott and the Astroworld organizers.