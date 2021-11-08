An Astroworld concert victim died saving his fiancée from the crowd surge, his family says

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A man from North Texas died while trying to save his fianceé at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday.

In total, eight people, including Danish Baig, died during a crowd surge at the Houston music festival.

“We’re grieving for all of the families that lost their loved ones in his horrendous event,” Baig’s brother told WFAA.

A North Texas man died while trying to save his fianceé at Astroworld Friday, local ABC News affiliate WFAA reported.

Danish Baig, a 27-year-old at the concert, died in the mayhem at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, his family said.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in the crowd surge at the music festival.

“We lost our brother. We’re grieving for all of the families that lost their loved ones in his horrendous event,” Danish’s brother Basil Baig said Sunday at the funeral.

“He died saving his fiancée. He died trying to save his love of his life,” Basil said

Danish’s fianceé was injured in the crowd and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WFAA.