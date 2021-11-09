2 weeks before the Astroworld tragedy, a Playboi Carti concert at the same Houston venue was canceled because of an unruly crowd

A memorial outside of NRG Park on November 7, 2021 after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival killed 8 people and injured hundreds more. Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer

A Playboi Carti concert at the same Houston venue as the deadly Astroworld show was canceled two weeks before because of an unruly crowd.

Police got involved when the hours-long line to get inside turned chaotic and aggressive.

One man who went to the show with his son said they got “picked up off our feet, pushed forward a good 10 or 15 feet (4.57m).”

Two weeks before the Astroworld Festival show that left 8 concertgoers dead, a Playboi Carti concert at the same Houston venue was canceled after a similar crowd surge took place.

Fans waited in line for hours to get into NRG Park for the October 23 show, causing some to breach security barriers and aggressively push their way into the venue, the Houston Chronicle reported.

It was unclear whether anyone was arrested, but the concert was canceled due to the unruly crowd, according to the Houston Chronicle.

One man who traveled to the show with his 16-year-old son said that two hours after the concert was scheduled to begin, they still weren’t able to get into the venue, local ABC News affiliate ABC13 reported.

“We got swept up in it. Literally, picked up off our feet, pushed forward a good 10 or 15 feet (4.57m),” Chris May told ABC13. “The crowd then surged backward. I’m sitting there with my arms wrapped around my 16-year-old son terrified for our safety and fearing the worst and whispering in his ear, ‘Don’t worry everything is going to be OK. Don’t fall down.’ “

When May’s son said he wanted to see Travis Scott play at NRG Park for the Astroworld festival, May refused to let him go.

“I wouldn’t bring him back to Houston or NRG, because I didn’t feel that NRG was prepared to handle a crowd,” May told ABC13.

At Travis Scott’s Friday night Astroworld concert in Houston, a crowd surge at NRG Park left 8 people dead and hundreds more injured.

The rapper continued to play through his set despite the casualties in the crowd. A crowd safety expert previously told Insider that the concert’s organizers were to blame for the disaster.

NRG Park did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.