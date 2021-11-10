Astroworld guards says security staff were inexperienced and ‘rushed’ into the job

Festival goers are seen exiting NRG Park on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Security guards at Astroworld said staff were inexperienced and “rushed” into the job for the music festival.

Darius Williams of Contemporary Services Corporation told Rolling Stone it “felt like they just needed bodies.”

A crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance Friday night killed 8 people and injured hundreds.

Security guards at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld said staff were inexperienced and “rushed” into the job ahead of the deadly crowd surge, according to reports on Wednesday.

Darius Williams, a security staffer at crowd management company Contemporary Services Corporation, told Rolling Stone that he had no security experience – only retail and hospitality.

“It felt like they just needed bodies, like they were hiring anyone who passed a background test,” he said.

Scott’s concert turned tragic on Friday night as fans surged toward the stage, leaving eight people dead and hundreds more injured.

Williams told the magazine that his colleagues weren’t given direction about how to handle a potential crowd surge.

He also said his training wasn’t “specific,” and that he was uneasy working some assignments during the concert.

“It seemed crazy and super-rushed,” he told the magazine. “I felt like my safety was in jeopardy. I needed the cash and wanted to be part of a fun event, but I had a bad feeling, so I decided to leave.”

Contemporary Services Corporation did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Another security guard told NewsNation on Tuesday that he did not feel “prepared” for the job.

“If we were all prepared the right way, that stuff wouldn’t have happened the way it did,” Jackson Bush said.

The amount of injuries “could have been avoided,” he added.

Meanwhile, concertgoers said that security failed to manage the chaos, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that he met with Scott and his security ahead of the main event Friday and “expressed my concerns regarding public safety.” He later told the “Today” show that Scott should have stopped the concert if he knew that the crowd was getting out of control.