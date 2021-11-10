Astroworld event plan highlighted potential for ‘mass casualty situation’ but didn’t consider crowd crush

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

The Astroworld event plan prepared event staff for a potential “mass casualty situation.”

But the plan didn’t lay out instructions for what to do in a crowd crush situation.

A crowd surge claimed the lives of eight Astroworld attendees and injured hundreds of others last week.

The event plan for Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival prepared for a potential “mass casualty event,” but not specifically for a crowd surge.

The document – authored by concert organizer Scoremore – specifically lays out what to do if “dangerous crowd behavior” such as rioting is identified, including “threatening or destructive behavior.”

It also explains what to do in an active shooter situation, in case of extreme weather like tornadoes, or if there is a bomb or terrorist threat.

But it does not explicitly give instructions on what to do if there is a crowd crush situation at the event, such as the one that claimed the lives of 8 Astroworld attendees and injured hundreds of others in Houston on Friday.

In the document, event staff were told to watch out for “dangerous crowd behavior,” including “inflammatory language,” “aggressive behavior,” and “individuals attempting to arouse the crowd.”

Event staff were told to report any dangerous behavior to Event Control, call for backup and await instructions, but not to “engage” the crowd.

The document instructs event staff to “not panic spectators” and to “let the event continue if threat is not in their area.”

Scoremore didn’t immediately return requests from Insider for comment.

The mayhem began minutes into Travis Scott’s set when overflowing crowds pushed toward the front of the stage.

Houston police designated the event a “mass casualty” casualty situation, but Scott continued to perform for over 30 more minutes. He has since said he didn’t realize that people were dying in the audience.

This week, a Houston fire chief said Scott should have stopped the show when things got out of control.

A source close to Scott said the rapper had no participation in safety planning for the concert.