Kylie Jenner says they weren’t aware of any fatalities during Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert after criticisms it wasn’t stopped quickly enough

Kylie Jenner said that she and Travis Scott are “devastated” by the deaths at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, following criticisms that the show was not stopped quickly enough despite pleas from fans.

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured as the crowd surged at the festival on Friday night.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Scott, attended the event with her three-year-old daughter Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram story early on Sunday.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.”

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community,” Jenner wrote.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted,” said Jenner.

Jenner was criticized online for leaving up Instagram stories of the crowd, which appeared to show an ambulance trying to make its way through.

Reports have also emerged suggesting that Travis Scott and the festival organizers did not end the concert quickly enough.

Although first responders were on the scene at 9:30pm and a “mass casualty event” was declared, Scott’s set didn’t end until 40 minutes later, according to a timeline by officials, reported by The Daily Beast.

Eyewitnesses told Insider’s Joshua Zitser as the crowd surged and emergency responders battled to resuscitate unconscious people, festival organizers ignored the pleas of fans to shut it down.

In one video, a spectator can be seen pleading with a cameraman to end the show. “People are fucking dying,” he can be heard yelling.

Scott also posted a series of emotional videos to his Instagram story on Saturday night.

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night,” Scott said.

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. And any time I can make out you know anything that’s going on, you know I stop the show and you know help them get the help they need,” said the rap star.

He said his team was working with authorities to try and get to the bottom of what happened.

“I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this just happening.”