Flooring for Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert wasn’t up to ‘industry standards,’ lawyer for attendees alleges

An empty stage is seen at the 2021 Astroworld Festival days after a stampede killed at least eight people in Houston, Texas. Nathan Frandino/Reuters

An attorney who visited the Astroworld site alleged that the flooring wasn’t up to industry standards.

Alex Hilliard is representing attendees who he says broke their ankles on the allegedly uneven floor during the crowd surge that killed 9 people.

Representatives for the concert’s organizers didn’t return Insider’s requests for comment on Thursday.

An attorney who visited the site of rapper Travis Scott’s concert that left nine people dead alleged that the flooring was not up to “industry standards.”

Houston lawyer Alex Hilliard joined other attorneys and experts on Tuesday to visit the site where hundreds more were injured after a crowd surge during the festival on Friday night.

Hilliard told Insider that he noticed the flooring materials at the concert site were “dissimilar” and had “inconsistent” surface heights with worn-out tiles that “should have been spotted in a pre-concert inspection.”

“Once we measured this flooring, we saw that this was a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

Representatives for Astroworld, concert promoter Live Nation, and organizers Scoremore did not respond to Insider’s request for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Scoremore and Live Nation said in a joint statement on Monday that they were assisting law enforcement with the investigation and were mourning those who died.

Hilliard claimed the area close to the stage was filled with wood chips which, when kicked out of place, led to a slope in the floor.

“We have over 25 clients with broken ankles,” he alleged, saying some of those concertgoers walked home barefoot.

Hilliard said voids in the flooring resulted in people tripping and getting trampled and kicked.

“The people at the front of the concert never stood a chance,” he added.

Hilliard firm is currently representing over 100 people in connection with the concert, and he said he expects more to join in the next few days.

The attorney filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking over $US1 ($AU1) million against Scoremore, Live Nation, Travis Scott, and others for alleged negligence.

In statements since the concert, Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the deaths at his show.

The 29-year-old rapper added he would work to “heal and support the families in need.” Scott later said through representatives that he would cover funeral expenses for those who died during the concert.