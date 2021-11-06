Astroworld Festival producer faced previous lawsuits and fines for unsafe conditions at concerts

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

Live Nation had a history of lawsuits and safety violations due to unsafe conditions at its concerts.

The company received at least 10 OSHA violations from 2016 to 2019, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Live Nation was sued in 2016 by a Gwen Stefani concert attendee whose arm was broken during a stampede.

The concert promoter behind the Astroworld Festival has faced both federal scrutiny and lawsuits over previous incidents involving injuries and safety concerns, according to the Houston Chronicle.

At least eight people were killed, while hundreds of others were injured after a crowd of almost 50,000 people surged at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night. Organizers have canceled the second day of the festival.

According to reports from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, promoter Live Nation Worldwide and Live Nation Entertainment were cited and fined for 10 violations spanning from 2016 to 2019.

Among these were issues involving a ladder, rope, and scaffolding that resulted in a fall at a Connecticut theatre in 2016, the outlet reported.

Minor violations were also discovered during inspections at an amphitheater in California in 2017, and at a 2019 state inspection in Washington, the Chronicle said, citing OSHA reports.

According to an October 2018 OSHA report, “an employee was walking near a staging area and was struck in his head by a 6-foot (1.83m) length of steel metal post when it was tipped over” on September 27, 2018. The worker was hospitalized for bruising and lacerations in his head, the report states.

The company was also sued by a Gwen Stefani concert attendee who broke her leg during a “stampede” at a 2016 event in North Carolina. In a 2018 report by Billboard, a federal judge cleared Live Nation in the suit but ruled the singer could be held liable for the incident which caused the fan’s injury.

Representatives for Live Nation did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Astroworld’s promoters released a statement on November 6 after Friday’s fatal event.

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can,” the tweet read.

“As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place,” the statement continued. “If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police.”

A cause of death has not been ruled for the eight people who died pending an investigation by the medical examiner, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

On Saturday Scott released a statement on Twitter that read, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he added.