Astroworld planning document says staff should let the event continue if a ‘bomb/terrorist threat’ is not in the spectators’ area

Festival goers are seen exiting NRG Park on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A planning document for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival instructs staff to not panic spectators.

The plan says staff should let the event continue as long as the “threat” is not in spectators’ area.

At least eight people died at the Friday concert during a crowd surge at the Houston event.

An events operation plan for Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival instructed staff to let the concert continue in the face of a bomb or terrorist threat, as long as the danger was not in spectators’ immediate area.

Increased scrutiny has fallen on the rapper’s two-day music festival after at least eight people died and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge at the event in Houston on Friday night.

The 56-page planning document, obtained by CNN and authored by event organizer Scoremore, details steps employees should take in the face of a series of possible emergency situations, including severe weather, civil disturbances, or an active shooter.

The guide was drafted before the concert was held.

Guidance instructing employees to allow the event to continue in order to avoid frightening concertgoers falls under a section dealing with the possibility of a bomb or terrorist threat.

“All efforts should be made to not panic spectators,” the document says in all caps. “Let event continue if threat is not in their area.”

In another section titled “civil disturbance/riot” stresses the importance of ” proper management of the crowd from the minute the doors open.” It also instructs staff on monitoring the crowd for heightened emotions or possible escalation. In the event of groups exhibiting threatening behavior, employees are instructed to notify Event Control and request a supervisor and additional security support.

The guide says that staff should not engage the crowd and should await instructions from Event Control. Security will then determine if a law enforcement response is necessary.

Festival organizers have come under fire for allowing Scott’s musical set to continue even as emergency responders fought to resuscitate unconscious people and attendees pleaded for the event to be stopped. The rapper continued to play for more than 30 minutes after Houston police declared the incident a mass-casualty event.

Scoremore’s planning document also instructs staff to call potential dead concertgoers “smurfs,” and to never use the terms “dead” or “deceased” over the radio.

Eight people, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, died in the surge, authorities have said. A nine-year-old boy who was trampled after falling off his dad’s shoulders remains on life support.

A source close to Scott told Insider that the rapper and his team are not involved in any venue security or emergency planning. Representatives for Scoremore did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.