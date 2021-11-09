18-year-old Astroworld concertgoer who tried to stop the show said he was ‘accepting’ his imminent death after getting caught in crowd surge

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

A teen who tried to stop the Astroworld concert said he was “accepting” his death during the surge.

“I just remember having so much weight on my body,” 18-year-old Ayden Cruz told ABC News.

Cruz had previously tried to alert cameramen to the ongoing situation in the crowd below them.

Eighteen-year-old Ayden Cruz said he was “accepting” his imminent death after being caught in the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert on Friday.

According to ABC News, Cruz had climbed up onto a ledge where cameramen were filming the show and tried to alert them to the situation in the crowd below.

“People are fucking dying in there. I’m trying to save somebody’s life, that’s somebody’s kid,” Cruz can be heard saying in video obtained by ABC.

After unsuccessfully trying to get the attention of Scott and “other people” in order to stop the show, the teenager said he was told to get down. Cruz then reflected on his mindset while he trying to fight his way out of the crowd.

“I just remember having so much weight on my body,” Cruz told ABC. “I was pushing, I was fighting, and then I stopped because I was getting winded.”

“I was using all the energy I had left in me, and I came to the point where I was accepting my death,” he continued.

The “mass casualty” event occurred at the Houston concert on Friday, after a crowd of 50,000 people compressed towards the stage during Scott’s performance.

Officials said Saturday the fatalities included a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, a 27-year-old, and another person whose age was unknown.

Scott later issued a statement to Twitter saying he was “absolutely devastated” by the events of Friday’s concert.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote.