Fan who went to Astroworld says Travis Scott concert was ‘basically a warzone,’ even before deadly crowd surge

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

An attendee of Astroworld said the Travis Scott concert that left nine people dead was “basically a warzone.”

Dishon Isaac told reporters in Houston on Friday that he was “at the mercy of the crowd.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard announced on Friday that over 90 lawsuits have been filed.

An attendee of last weekend’s deadly Astroworld festival said the concert was “basically a warzone” even before the crowd surge – and only got worse ahead of rapper Travis Scott’s performance.

“We were packed in so tight, we were like sardines in a can,” Dishon Isaac told reporters on Friday.

Nine people were killed and hundreds more injured when the packed crowd at Houston NRG Park pushed forward toward the stage, crushing fans.

Isaac said at a press conference in Houston that he was at the “mercy of the crowd” during chaotic scenes in the middle of Scott’s show on November 5.

Isaac described scenes of pushing and shoving as Scott performed, and said he tried to leave the scene immediately with a group of others as the venue descended into chaos.

“I remember the look of terror on people’s faces around me,” he added.

During the press conference, civil-rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Alex Hilliard announced that over 90 lawsuits have been filed against the concert organizers.

Crump said over 200 plaintiffs are being represented.

“Unfortunately, not everybody who went to Astroworld festival got to come home to their families and friends,” Crump said.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case; Houston Police Department and FBI are still investigating the disaster.

Concert promoter Live Nation and organizer Scoremore have both said the companies are cooperating with authorities.