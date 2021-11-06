An Astroworld attendee who was an ICU nurse detailed a chaotic and frantic scene after people were crushed, says there weren’t enough medics and teens were doing CPR

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

An Instagrammer who said she attended the Astroworld Festival described a hectic scene in which medics struggled to respond to chaos.

At least eight people died at the Travis Scott event Friday night, and hundreds more were injured.

People who “had a pulse were getting CPR,” the Instagrammer said.

An Instagrammer who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday night described a disturbing scene in which medics scrambled to respond to the chaos.

At least eight people died in the event, which officials are describing as a “mass casualty.” Video footage captured at the event showed festivalgoers dancing on top of ambulances and causing a stampede. Fans broke down a fence and one man described the event as a “concert in hell.”

“I don’t think i’ve ever been more disturbed,” the Instagrammer said. “Some of these medical staff had little to no experience with CPR. didn’t know how to check a pulse, carotid or femoral. compressions were being done without a pulse check so ppl who had a pulse were getting CPR.”

A post shared by Madeline Eskins (@madddeline_____)

The attendee, who did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional information, said in her Instagram post that she’s an ICU nurse and she had to step in and help people passing out after she herself regained consciousness.

“When I stood up I looked around and people were getting carried out with eyes rolled back into their heads by security, bleeding from their nose and mouth,” she wrote. “I yelled ‘has ANYBODY checked a pulse?'” At that point, the security guard asked her to check, her post said.

There weren’t enough medics or medical equipment like stretchers and ambu bags, the Instagrammer said. There was no cell service to call for additional help, she said.

“Teenagers are doing CPR trying to help but they’re doing it incorrectly, then I see there’s other people doing CPR on people who still have a pulse bc nobody has done a pulse check,” she wrote. “It was an absolute shit show.”

There were about 50,000 people in the crowd while Scott was performing. More than 300 people were treated at the scene in Houston’s NRG Park, officials said, and 11 went into cardiac arrest at the event.

“People were begging the crew operating the stage lights and stuff around us to stop the concert and they wouldn’t,” the Instagrammer wrote.