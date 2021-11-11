22-year-old Texas A&M student who went to Astroworld has died from her injuries

Rapper Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Erika Goldring/WireImage

Bharti Shahani, a senior at Texas A&M University, has died of her injuries after attending Astroworld, her family’s attorney said.

She was 22 years old.

9 people have died from the crowd surge at last week’s Astroworld music festival.

A 22-year-old college student who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert has died of her injuries, raising the death toll in the crowd surge to 9.

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M senior, died Thursday, according to an attorney for the family, James Lassiter. She was left without brain activity after being crushed in the crowd surge at the music festival last Friday.

Bharti’s parents spoke about their daughter at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“She was the head of the family,” her father, Sunny Shahani, told reporters. “She was a very nice girl, always calm, always listened. And she had a bright future. I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this.”

Her mother, Karisham Shahani, said she did not “have any words” for her loss as she cried during the press conference.

“The only thing I would say is Bharti is love. Always thinking about everybody,” she said.

“I want my baby back,” she continued in tears. “I won’t be able to live without her.”

According to the family, Bharti wanted her organs to be donated.

She was accompanied to the festival by her cousin, Mohit, who survived. Speaking Thursday, he described the scene as an “atrocity.”

“I cant even’t call it a festival,” he said.

He described seeing Bharti in the hospital later. “I walked into the room and I saw her with the tubes down her throat and I just wish we could bring her back somehow,” he said.

