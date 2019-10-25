Houston Astros fire assistant GM Brandon Taubman over celebratory comments about player charged with domestic violence

The Houston Astros fired assistant GM Brandon Taubman.

The Houston Astros on Thursday fired assistant GM Brandon Taubman.

The move comes after Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein accused Taubman of taunting female journalists at the team’s clubhouse ALCS victory celebration by lauding Astros closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna was charged with domestic violence and served a 75-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy in 2018.

According to Apstein, Taubman repeatedly yelled, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f—— glad we got Osuna!” at three female journalists.

In a statement on Thursday, the Astros said they initially believed Taubman’s comments were misinterpreted. After an investigation by MLB, the Astros said they were wrong and apologised for backing Taubman.

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologise to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated, and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate comment. The Astros in no way intended to minimise the issues related to domestic violence.”

The #Astros fire Brandon Taubman, and apologize to reporter Stephanie Apstein pic.twitter.com/xMutMaTq63 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 24, 2019

The Astros were initially criticised for their response to Apstein’s report in which they said Sports Illustrated was attempting to “fabricate a story where one does not exist.”

As Apstein noted in her original report, Osuna had blown a lead in the game, allowing a two-run home run late in the game. The timing of Taubman’s comments didn’t necessarily match up with on-field success from Osuna.

The Astros later released a second statement in which Taubman said: “In retrospect, I realise that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate.” He said his “overexuberance” in celebrating a player was not meant to minimise domestic violence.

Taubman joined the Astros in 2013. The Astros currently trail the Washington Nationals, 2-0, in the World Series.

