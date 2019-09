This glorious play comes from Saturday’s Houston Astros-New York Mets game.



Further proof as to how the Astros have become the worst team in MLB at 40-88. Not to mention, losing 45 of their last 53 games (via SB Nation):

Photo: SB Nation

