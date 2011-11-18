Major League Baseball Blackmailed The Astros Into Switching Leagues

Photo: Cork Gaines

Jim Crane has reached a deal to buy the Houston Astros. But it turns out Major League Baseball threatened to block the sale if he did not agree to move the team to the American League. So on Thursday, baseball is expected to announce the Astros are switching leagues.According to an Associate Press source close to the negotiations, approval of the sale is contingent on the Astros moving from the National League Central division to the American League West division. Currently there are 16 teams in the National League and 14 teams in the American League. With only a limited schedule of games between the two leagues, the imbalance was necessary.



But now, at the urging of the player’s association, baseball wants balanced leagues and is willing to expand interleague play. With the owners and players currently negotiating the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, the move needed to be made now. And the sale of the Astros was an easy target.

