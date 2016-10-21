Astronomers just reported 234 signals that could be from aliens trying to make contact

There’s a new study out that has identified 234 stars, out of a sample of 2.5 million, with a peculiar pulsing signal. The two astronomers who conducted the study, using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, report that the pulsing is similar to what a signal from an intelligent alien race might look like, if they were trying to make contact.

The astronomers behind the study, as well as outside experts, are displaying a healthy level of scepticism about the possibility of aliens as an explanation. Still, there are only a few other possibilities that could explain this odd behaviour.

