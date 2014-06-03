Astronomers Have Discovered A Mega-Earth 17 Times Bigger Than Our Own Planet

The newly discovered mega-Earth Kepler-10c dominates the foreground in this artist’s conception. Its sibling, the lava world Kepler-10b, is in the background. Kepler-10c has a diameter of about 18,000 miles, 2.3 times as large as Earth, and weighs 17 times as much. Image: David A. Aguilar (CfA)

Astronomers have discovered an impossible planet, a rocky world weighing 17 times as much as Earth.

Theorists believed such a world couldn’t form because anything so hefty would grab hydrogen gas as it grew and become a Jupiter-like gas giant.

However, this planet is all solids and much bigger than previously discovered super-Earths, making it a mega-Earth.

“This is the Godzilla of Earths,” says researcher Dimitar Sasselov, director of the Harvard Origins of Life Initiative. “But unlike the movie monster, Kepler-10c has positive implications for life.”

The team’s finding was announced at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

The mega-Earth circles a sun-like star once every 45 days. It is located about 560 light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco. The system also hosts a 3-Earth-mass lava world, Kepler-10b, in a remarkably fast 20-hour orbit.

Kepler-10c was originally spotted by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft. Kepler finds planets using the transit method, looking for a star that dims when a planet passes in front of it. By measuring the amount of dimming, astronomers can calculate the planet’s physical size or diameter. However, Kepler can’t tell whether a planet is rocky or gassy.

Kepler-10c was known to have a diameter 2.3 times as large as Earth. This suggested it fell into a category of planets known as mini-Neptunes which have thick, gaseous envelopes.

The team used the HARPS-North instrument on the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo in the Canary Islands to measure the mass of Kepler-10c.

They found that it weighed 17 times as much as Earth, far more than expected. This showed that Kepler-10c must have a dense composition of rocks and other solids.

Astronomer Xavier Dumusque of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who led the data analysis and made the discovery, said Kepler-10c didn’t lose its atmosphere over time.

“It’s massive enough to have held onto one if it ever had it,” says Dumusque. “It must have formed the way we see it now.”

Planet formation theories have a difficult time explaining how such a large, rocky world could develop.

The discovery that Kepler-10c is a mega-Earth has profound implications for the history of the universe and the possibility of life.

The Kepler-10 system is about 11 billion years old which means it formed less than 3 billion years after the Big Bang.

The early universe contained only hydrogen and helium. Heavier elements needed to make rocky planets, such as silicon and iron, had to be created in the first generations of stars.

When those stars exploded, they scattered the crucial ingredients through space which then could be incorporated into later generations of stars and planets.

This process should have taken billions of years. However, Kepler-10c shows that the universe was able to form such huge rocks even during the time when heavy elements were scarce.

This research implies that astronomers shouldn’t rule out old stars when they search for Earth-like planets. And if old stars can host rocky Earths, then is a better chance of finding habitable worlds in our cosmic neighborhood.

