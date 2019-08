Astronomers have spotted what they think could be the oldest stars in our entire galaxy. These stars were found within a dense star cluster — called a globular cluster — at the center of the Milky Galaxy. The presence of these old stars could help solve a long-standing mystery about galaxy formation.

