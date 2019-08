Priyamvada Natarajan is an astrophysicist at Yale University who specialises in studying the invisible universe: black holes and dark matter. You can read more about her work and how astronomers study what they cannot see in “Mapping the Heavens: The Radical Scientific Ideas That Reveal the Cosmos.”

