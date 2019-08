Astronomers have been perplexed for 15 years about Lyman-Alpha Blobs, giant clouds of shining light in space. Using some of the world’s most powerful telescopes, an international team of researchers has finally learned what causes these clouds to shine so bright, and its a violent surprise.

