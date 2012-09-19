Astronaut Self-Portraits Show Space In All Its Glory

Space station astronaut Aki Hoshide took this self portrait while on a spacewalk.

Photo: NASA

Even astronauts take self-pics. Here’s one from Aki Hoshide, a Japanese astronaut living on the space station, taken while out on a spacewalk earlier this month.It was today’s astronomy picture of the day. From NASA:



Earlier this month, space station astronaut Aki Hoshide (Japan) recorded this striking image while helping to augment the capabilities of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station (ISS). Visible in this outworldly assemblage is the Sun, the Earth, two portions of a robotic arm, an astronaut’s spacesuit, the deep darkness of space, and the unusual camera taking the picture. This image joins other historic — and possibly artistic — self-portraits taken previously in space. The Expedition 32 mission ended yesterday when an attached capsule undocked with the ISS and returned some of the crew to Earth.

Here are some more, older self-portraits from space:

Astronaut Clay Anderson took this self-portrait in 2008 during the shuttle orbiter Endeavour’s mission to expand the space station

Photo: NASA

Self-portrait taken by astronaut Michael Fossum on July 8 during a space walk or extravehicular activity while the Discovery orbiter was docked with the International Space Station.

Photo: NASA

Photo: NASA

