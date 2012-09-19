Astronaut Self-Portraits Show Space In All Its Glory

Photo: NASA
Even astronauts take self-pics. Here’s one from Aki Hoshide, a Japanese astronaut living on the space station, taken while out on a spacewalk earlier this month.It was today’s astronomy picture of the day. From NASA:
Earlier this month, space station astronaut Aki Hoshide (Japan) recorded this striking image while helping to augment the capabilities of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station (ISS). Visible in this outworldly assemblage is the Sun, the Earth, two portions of a robotic arm, an astronaut’s spacesuit, the deep darkness of space, and the unusual camera taking the picture. This image joins other historic — and possibly artistic — self-portraits taken previously in space. The Expedition 32 mission ended yesterday when an attached capsule undocked with the ISS and returned some of the crew to Earth.
I wonder if he made it his Facebook picture. Can’t tell through the visor, but hopefully he’s not making a duck face.
Here are some more, older self-portraits from space:
Photo: NASA
Photo: NASA
Photo: NASA
