Astronauts Can See 'Explosions And Rockets Flying Over Gaza And Israel'

With the death toll reaching over 600 in Gaza during an ongoing Israeli offensive, a German astronaut shared a picture from space of ‘explosions and rockets’ flying over the area.

Alexander Gerst from the European Space Agency is currently working on the International Space Station and tweeted this image earlier today.

My saddest photo yet. From #ISS we can actually see explosions and rockets flying over #Gaza & #Israel pic.twitter.com/jNGWxHilSy — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 23, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.