Astronaut Yo-Yos In Space To Impress The Ladies

NASA Astronaut Don Pettit uses his off-duty time to practice his microgravity yo-yo skills in this video from PhysicsCentral.



My favourite quote: “It’s important to understand the physics of your recreational activities… you can impress people by talking about the physics of your yo-yo and if you are a guy, just think — you can impress gals by talking about the physics of how your yo-yo works,” Petit says in the video. “There’s gonna be a class of gals that won’t be interested in that and you won’t impress them, but then those are the kind of gals you don’t want to be around.”

Adorable!

(via The Awesomer)

